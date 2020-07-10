Home

William Lamb Notice
Lamb William Brian On Monday 6th July peacefully at home Brian, of Scruton
(formerly Hartlepool).
Beloved Husband of Liz.
Dear Father to Nick and Duncan. Also a dear Father in Law and a loving Brother, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Friend to all.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 15th July at 12.15pm in All Saints Church, Stranton. Prior to private cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Herriot Hospice Homecare.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 10, 2020
