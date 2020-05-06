|
|
|
LISTER William (Bill) Aged 95 years, of Blackhall,
passed away on 30th April 2020.
Beloved husband of Sylvia Lister, much loved dad of David,
Peter and Janet, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by many.
Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will take place.
Bill's family would like to thank all the staff at Fieldview Care Home for their exceptional support.
Enquiries to be made to
R Bennett Funeral Directors, Blackhall.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 6, 2020