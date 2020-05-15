Home

(Billy) In loving memory of William (Billy) Walton, aged 79, who died in his sleep on May 11th, 2020.
He leaves behind Chris, his wife and soulmate of 54 years; children: Michael, Suzanne and Mark; grandchildren: Rebecca, Danielle, Liam, Charlie Anna and James; and great grandchildren: Sabina, Amélie, Philomena, Caecilia, Michael and Raphael.
Billy and Chris have lived in France for 15 years, and the funeral will be held there on Friday 15th.
After the lifting of the current travel restrictions, a memorial service will be held in England.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 15, 2020
