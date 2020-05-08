|
GRIMES Alan Kenneth Sadly passed away on
27th April, aged 86,
after a long illness.
Devoted Husband of Barbara and dearly loved Brother in law of Peter, Gaye, Graham and Uncle to Claire and Lisa.
Due to the current situation a
private funeral will be held at
Eastbourne Crematorium on Wednesday 13th May at 10.30am.
A celebration of Alan's life will follow when circumstances allow.
Family flowers only, donations,
if wished, to The British Heart Foundation via
AC Towners Ltd, 1 Albert Road,
Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 8, 2020