Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
Eastbourne Crematorium
Alan Grimes Notice
GRIMES Alan Kenneth Sadly passed away on
27th April, aged 86,
after a long illness.

Devoted Husband of Barbara and dearly loved Brother in law of Peter, Gaye, Graham and Uncle to Claire and Lisa.

Due to the current situation a
private funeral will be held at
Eastbourne Crematorium on Wednesday 13th May at 10.30am.
A celebration of Alan's life will follow when circumstances allow.

Family flowers only, donations,
if wished, to The British Heart Foundation via
AC Towners Ltd, 1 Albert Road,
Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 8, 2020
