Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00
Hastings Crematorium
Alan Kemp Notice
KEMP Alan Franklin Passed away peacefully on
27th February 2020, aged 97 years.
Much loved Dad, Grandad,
Great-Grandad and Alan,
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 20th March, 11.00am
at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, to
Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat
or The Royal British Legion (Hastings &
St. Leonards) via Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea
TN37 6NH. 01424 436386.
Rest In Peace
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 6, 2020
