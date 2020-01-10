|
Gower Albert "Reg" Suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 26th December, 2019, aged 80 years.
Devoted partner of Frances, dad to Robert and Tracey, proud grandad to Thomas and Adam, Katie, Sophie and Adam.
Reg will be greatly missed by his step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving uncle to Gillian and brother to Rene.
Funeral service to be held at Torquay Crematorium on Friday 17th January 2020 at 9.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, made payable to R.N.L.I Brixham. By retiring collection, or may be sent to:
Parkers Family Funeral Directors,
68 Queen Street,
Newton Abbot
TQ12 2ES
Tel 01626 437001
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 10, 2020