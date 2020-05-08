Home

Cooper & Son Funeral Service
42 High Street
Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2DD
01273 475557
Alfred Izzard

Alfred Izzard Notice
IZZARD Alfred
(Alf) Passed away suddenly
on 22nd April, aged 88,
at Parkside Lodge, Worthing.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, now reunited. Alf spent many happy years as a butcher at Pococks Old Town and Matthews in Sidley. Alfred leaves behind 4 children, Linda, Shirley, Hazel and Michael, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will be much missed by family and all who knew him.
A private ceremony will be held.
Donations in Alfred's memory can be made to British Heart Foundation and can be sent c/o Cooper & Son, 42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475 557.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 8, 2020
