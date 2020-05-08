|
|
|
IZZARD Alfred
(Alf) Passed away suddenly
on 22nd April, aged 88,
at Parkside Lodge, Worthing.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, now reunited. Alf spent many happy years as a butcher at Pococks Old Town and Matthews in Sidley. Alfred leaves behind 4 children, Linda, Shirley, Hazel and Michael, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will be much missed by family and all who knew him.
A private ceremony will be held.
Donations in Alfred's memory can be made to British Heart Foundation and can be sent c/o Cooper & Son, 42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475 557.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 8, 2020