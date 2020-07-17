|
|
|
Woollett Amy Lois Previously of Udimore. Peacefully in St. Dominic's Nursing Home, Bexhill on
5th July 2020, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved mum of Margaret, Ann, Shirley, Robert and David and
son-in-law Mick.
A loving grandmother to her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Donations in memory of Amy are to benefit 'Dementia UK'.
If you would like to make a contribution, your cheque, payable to the charity, may be sent c/o J. Perigoe & Son
Funeral Directors, Dixter Lane, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB.
Tel: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 17, 2020