Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Perigoe & Son - Rye (Northiam, Rye)
Dixter Road
Rye, Sussex TN31 6LB
01797 260316
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Woollett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Woollett

Notice Condolences

Amy Woollett Notice
Woollett Amy Lois Previously of Udimore. Peacefully in St. Dominic's Nursing Home, Bexhill on
5th July 2020, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved mum of Margaret, Ann, Shirley, Robert and David and
son-in-law Mick.
A loving grandmother to her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Donations in memory of Amy are to benefit 'Dementia UK'.
If you would like to make a contribution, your cheque, payable to the charity, may be sent c/o J. Perigoe & Son
Funeral Directors, Dixter Lane, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB.
Tel: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -