Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Naylor

Notice Condolences

Anthony Naylor Notice
Naylor Anthony (Tony) Born 3rd March 1938, peacefully passed away Saturday 2nd May, 2019 at his home in St. Leonards-on-sea, E.Sussex.
He is survived by his sisters
Theresa and Marie, and his children Martin, Nina and Anna. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Tony's life when family can be together, with details to follow. An online tribute page is available via Funeral Directors
Arthur C Towner at https://anthonynaylor.muchloved.com/
Published in Hastings Observer on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -