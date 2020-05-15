|
|
|
Naylor Anthony (Tony) Born 3rd March 1938, peacefully passed away Saturday 2nd May, 2019 at his home in St. Leonards-on-sea, E.Sussex.
He is survived by his sisters
Theresa and Marie, and his children Martin, Nina and Anna. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Tony's life when family can be together, with details to follow. An online tribute page is available via Funeral Directors
Arthur C Towner at https://anthonynaylor.muchloved.com/
Published in Hastings Observer on May 15, 2020