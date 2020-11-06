|
|
|
Noakes Anthony Sadly passed away at St.Michaels Hospice on
Tuesday 27th October, aged 67.
Tony faced his illness with
complete dignity, and fortitude.
We will all miss his kindness,
humour & wisdom, and most of all his friendship over many years.
Tony expressed that any donations
in his memory should be made to
The Woodland Trust,
www.woodlandtrust.org.uk
A funeral service has been planned for Friday 13th November at 2.30pm.
Due to Covid restrictions numbers
are limited, however should you
wish to attend, please email
[email protected] for
more information.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 6, 2020