Anthony Noakes

Anthony Noakes Notice
Noakes Anthony Sadly passed away at St.Michaels Hospice on
Tuesday 27th October, aged 67.
Tony faced his illness with
complete dignity, and fortitude.
We will all miss his kindness,
humour & wisdom, and most of all his friendship over many years.
Tony expressed that any donations
in his memory should be made to
The Woodland Trust,
www.woodlandtrust.org.uk
A funeral service has been planned for Friday 13th November at 2.30pm.
Due to Covid restrictions numbers
are limited, however should you
wish to attend, please email
[email protected] for
more information.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 6, 2020
