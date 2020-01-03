Home

WILDING Arthur John Wilding Known as John or Johan,
beloved husband of Elsie and retired local bank manager, died peacefully on 23rd December 2019, aged 82.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th January 2020, at 14.45.
No flowers please but any kind donations for Yorkley Star Cricket Club may be sent to the funeral directors, A.C. Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road,
St. Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN34 6NH or visit
www.john-wilding.muchloved.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 3, 2020
