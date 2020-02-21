|
|
|
EVANS Audrey Peacefully at home on
5th February 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of the late Terry. Loving mother of Tony, Jane, Sandra
& Michael and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.
Funeral Mass to take place at
St. Teresa's Church, Horns Cross on Monday 2nd March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, payable to 'Parkinson's UK', may be sent c/o
J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB. Tel: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 21, 2020