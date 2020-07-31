|
Dicker Benjamin Passed away peacefully
on 27th July 2020,
aged 80 years.
Sadly missed by all, with special
thanks to the team at Normanhurst Nursing Home, Bexhill, for all
their love and care.
The funeral service takes place at Hastings Crematorium on
Wednesday 5th August 2020.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be sent for 'Royal National Lifeboat Institution' c/o and all enquiries please to Banfield and Pomphrey,
476 Old London Road, Ore Village,
TN35 5BG. Tel: 720002
Published in Hastings Observer on July 31, 2020