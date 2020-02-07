Home

CAMPBELL Betty Evelyn Peacefully passed away at home on 26th January 2020
aged 95 years.
Forever in our hearts.
Dear wife of the late John,
loving mother & mother-in-law of Colin, Joan, Alison & Colin, devoted grandma to Emogen, Alexander, Kieron & Elliot.
Funeral service will take place at
Hastings Crematorium on Friday
21st February at 11.45am.
No black ties please &
brighter colours preferred.
No flowers. Donations if wished to
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Charitable Funds (Conquest Breast Cancer Care) or Chestnut Tree House (Children's Hospice) maybe sent
via the funeral director
Arthur C Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH or made online via
betty-campbell.muchloved.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
