SHEARER Bill It is with great sadness that I wish to announce the sudden passing of Bill Shearer, formerly of Westfield Lane.
He was also the proprietor of Shearer & Co estate agents in Silverhill.
Bill passed away at his home in
West Malvern, Worcestershire on
Wednesday 24th June aged 76.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife Val,
children Melanie & Stephen
from his first marriage to the late
Audrey (nee D'Warte), and
his beloved grandson William James Jr.
Family flowers only but
donations can be made to
www.bhf.org.uk and www.alzheimers.org.uk/
Published in Hastings Observer on July 10, 2020