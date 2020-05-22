Home

BARKER Brian William Passed away peacefully on
16 May 2020, aged 90.
For 65 fantastic years the very very dearly loved
Husband of Daphne.
Much loved Father of Kevin, Paul and Janice and wonderful Father-in-law of Sue, Gordon and the late Tim.
Adored Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
Dedicated Schoolmaster in
Hastings for 38 years.
He will be in all our hearts forever.
Funeral and flowers, family only due to current regulations.
Donations in Brian's memory to
St Michael's Hospice c/o
Douglas Mercer & Son. Tel 421805
Published in Hastings Observer on May 22, 2020
