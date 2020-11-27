|
|
|
BESTLEY Brian Passed away peacefully at
home on 18th
November 2020.
Now reunited with Mum.
Much loved father to Darren and
Russell, grandfather to Chris,
Charys, Owain, Zowie and Nikita and father-in-law to Sarah and Sarah.
He will still be doing crosswords,
playing bridge and growing vegetables on an allotment somewhere.
There will be a simple cremation with
no guests and a memorial service to
follow in the Summer of 2021.
No flowers please, donations to
St Michael's Hospice, 25 Upper
Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea,
East Sussex, TN38 0LB.
https://www.stmichaelshospice.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 27, 2020