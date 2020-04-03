|
KENTFIELD Brian Passed away peacefully
on the 27th March,
aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband of Susan,
Father of David and Elizabeth, Grandfather of Mark and Emma,
Great-grandfather of Ted
and a friend to many.
A private funeral will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium and a Memorial Service to celebrate
Brian's life will be held later in the year. Donations in memory of Brian in aid of 'League of friends of Bexhill Hospital'
or 'St Michael's Hospice',
can be made online at www.cwaterhouseandsons.co.uk.
C. Waterhouse & Sons Funeral Directors, Burwash,
TN19 7ET. Tel: 01435 882219.
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 3, 2020