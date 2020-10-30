Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Scollay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Scollay

Notice Condolences

Brian Scollay Notice
SCOLLAY BRIAN Passed away peacefully
on 15 October at home, aged 80 years after facing his illness with courage and bravery.
Beloved husband to Gillian,
and father to Mark.

Brian had a vast cricketing career which spanned his whole life including playing for Civil Service/Battle CC/
and Westfield including
playing for Sussex Seniors in excess
of 30 years and his claim to fame
being picked for the England team
for the Senior Ashes Series
against Australia in 2013.

Brian was a local businessman
running Scollays Garden Centre
for over 40 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all friends and family.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -