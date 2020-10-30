|
|
|
SCOLLAY BRIAN Passed away peacefully
on 15 October at home, aged 80 years after facing his illness with courage and bravery.
Beloved husband to Gillian,
and father to Mark.
Brian had a vast cricketing career which spanned his whole life including playing for Civil Service/Battle CC/
and Westfield including
playing for Sussex Seniors in excess
of 30 years and his claim to fame
being picked for the England team
for the Senior Ashes Series
against Australia in 2013.
Brian was a local businessman
running Scollays Garden Centre
for over 40 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all friends and family.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 30, 2020