Stapley Brian Lewis Passed away peacefully
at home on 14th August,
aged 82.
Husband to June, Brother to Roy, Father to Tracey, Sharon & Emma, Uncle to Andrew.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by all family and friends, but will be in our hearts forever.
Family flowers only please.
Donations (if desired) to Bexhill
Stroke Association and British Lung Foundation. Funeral details (restrictions on number of people attending still apply) and Donations
c/o Arthur C. Towner, 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG.
01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 21, 2020
