CARTER Charles Hugh Born 11th December 1947
of Mountfield, died on 18th February.
He suffered a brain haemorrhage on 9th January and never recovered consciousness.
He died at the Conquest Hospital where he was well cared for. His loss is immense to all who loved him.
Funeral Service at Hastings Crematorium, Friday 13th March at 11.45am. Family flowers only.
Donations to Royal National Lifeboat Institution may be sent via
Arthur C. Towner Ltd, 43 High Street, Battle TN33 0EE.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 28, 2020