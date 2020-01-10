|
Levett Charles William Passed away peacefully at
Bay House Care Home, Bexhill-on-Sea on 22nd December 2019,
aged 89 years.
Charles will very sadly missed by his sons Bill and Charlie, grandchildren Rachael, Emma, Mark and Ian.
Funeral service
Wednesday 22nd January,
12.30 p.m. at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations if desired in Charles memory for Park Road Methodist Church may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 10, 2020