Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Levett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Levett

Notice Condolences

Charles Levett Notice
Levett Charles William Passed away peacefully at
Bay House Care Home, Bexhill-on-Sea on 22nd December 2019,
aged 89 years.

Charles will very sadly missed by his sons Bill and Charlie, grandchildren Rachael, Emma, Mark and Ian.

Funeral service
Wednesday 22nd January,
12.30 p.m. at Hastings Crematorium.

Family flowers only please;
donations if desired in Charles memory for Park Road Methodist Church may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -