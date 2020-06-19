|
|
|
.
Professor Christopher
C Beaumont
LOCAL HUMANITARIAN PASSED AWAY SUDDENLY
Died unexpectedly on the 29th of May 2020 at his home in Hastings.
Chris; as he was known to everyone, founded the local charity
Bohemia Counselling more than 25 years ago.
The charity has been providing psychological counselling free of charge and debt advice to the people of Hastings, Saint Leonards, and the surrounding area. The many counsellors and senior counsellors have continued to work during the covid-19: their work will continue.
There will be a celebration of Chris's life at
Hastings Crematorium on June 24th at 12.30 followed by his cremation. Because of covid-19, attendance is strictly limited,
but there will be a Youtube link
so as many who wish can join in.
Chris is survived by his Wife Sandra and Brother Andrew.
Chris left instructions for no flowers, donations to the
NSPCC via Coop Funeralcare.
Sandra and Andrew wish to thank the Paramedics, Police Officers
and the Coroners Service for the professional and compassionate
way their duties were performed.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 19, 2020