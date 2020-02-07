|
MARTIN Colin Frederick Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
16th January, aged 92.
After spending the last 2 years
happily at Eridge Nursing Home.
Devoted husband of the late
Betty Irene, Father of Owen and Jane and loving grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margarets Church, Underriver
on 14th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only and donations if desired to St Michaels Hospice c/o Arthur Towner, Bexhill.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020