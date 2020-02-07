Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Martin

Notice Condolences

Colin Martin Notice
MARTIN Colin Frederick Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
16th January, aged 92.
After spending the last 2 years
happily at Eridge Nursing Home.
Devoted husband of the late
Betty Irene, Father of Owen and Jane and loving grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margarets Church, Underriver
on 14th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only and donations if desired to St Michaels Hospice c/o Arthur Towner, Bexhill.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -