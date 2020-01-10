Home

CROFT Cyril John Passed away suddenly on
25th December aged 86 years, to be reunited with his beloved, Phyllis. Dearly loved father of Philip, Paula and Paul, father-in-law to Steve, Julie and Debbie and grandfather to Ryan, Lauren, Rebecca, Adam and Lucy. Funeral service will take place at Hastings Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd January at 10.15am. Family flowers only. Donations to
The Friends of Conquest Hospital via Arthur C. Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road, St. Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 10, 2020
