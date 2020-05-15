|
Frazer-Bates Dave Sadly passed away peacefully
on 2nd May 2020.
Loving husband to his late wife Janet.
Much loved Dad to Teri, David, Linda and Jinny. Father in law to Nick,
Kate, Lee and Mark. Grandad
and Great Grandad to many.
A private funeral service
will take place.
A celebration service will take place
at a later date when safe to do so.
Donations can be sent via a Just Giving page to The Donkey Sanctuary , https://www.justgiving.com/remember/785181/Dave-Frazer-Bates
Published in Hastings Observer on May 15, 2020