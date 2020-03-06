Home

BUTLER David John Passed away peacefully on
1st March 2020 aged 80 years.
Much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Great-Grandad,
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be
held on Thursday 19th March,
12.30pm at St George's Church,
Brede. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished to British
Heart Foundation or National
Rheumatoid Arthritis Society via
Arthur C. Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman
Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH.
01424 436386.
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 6, 2020
