|
|
|
Hollands David On 12th September in Hastings Court after a long period of poor health.
Dave sadly passed away aged 73.
The much loved brother of Barbara and her husband Peter, uncle to Rachel and Paula and their husbands, Andy and Rob and the proud great uncle to Annabelle, Charlotte, Gabrielle, Lyla and Reece. Funeral to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday 5th October 11:00am.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions any one wishing to attend please contact Sidley Funeralcare on 01424 218704.
Family flowers only. Donations may be made if desired to Epilepsy Action c/o Sidley Funeralcare.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 25, 2020