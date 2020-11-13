Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tapper Funeral Service
32-34 Parkstone Road
Poole, Dorset BH15 2PG
01202 673164
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mitchell

Notice Condolences

David Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL David Edward Peacefully passed away in
Forest Holme Hospice on
8th November 2020
aged 69 years.
Loving Son, Brother and Uncle.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on
Friday 20th November 2020 at
12:30 in The Barn,
Harbour View Crematorium and
Woodland Burial Ground,
Lytchett Minster.
Family flowers only please
and donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK and
may be sent via
Tapper Funeral Service
32-34 Parkstone Road,
Poole. Dorset. BH15 2PG
Tel: - 01202 673164
www.tapperfuneralservice.co.uk
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -