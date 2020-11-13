|
|
|
MITCHELL David Edward Peacefully passed away in
Forest Holme Hospice on
8th November 2020
aged 69 years.
Loving Son, Brother and Uncle.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on
Friday 20th November 2020 at
12:30 in The Barn,
Harbour View Crematorium and
Woodland Burial Ground,
Lytchett Minster.
Family flowers only please
and donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK and
may be sent via
Tapper Funeral Service
32-34 Parkstone Road,
Poole. Dorset. BH15 2PG
Tel: - 01202 673164
www.tapperfuneralservice.co.uk
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 13, 2020