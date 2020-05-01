Home

Notice Condolences

David Powell Notice
POWELL David Frederick Suddenly taken from us
on 18th April, aged 79.
Loving husband to Janet,
father to Tracey and Mark,
gramps to Harriet and Edward.
A kind, supportive and inspiring man leaving behind a heartbroken family.
Former Chief Executive of
Rother District Council and
Chairman of East Sussex Scouts.
A celebration of David's life
will be held later in the year.
Thank you to all who have sent cards, flowers and messages at this sad time.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 1, 2020
