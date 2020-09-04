Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
David Sandcraft

David Sandcraft Notice
Sandcraft David It is with great sadness that the family of David John Sandcraft, husband of the late Thelma Sandcraft, announces his passing on 23rd August 2020,
at the age of 87.
David passed away peacefully in Bexhill and will be loving remembered
by his Daughters Dianne and Karen,
his Grandchildren Laura, Zoe,
Rachel, Carl and Shane.
The funeral service will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday 14th September.
Flowers warmly welcome via
Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
Audley House, 1 Albert Road,
Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 4, 2020
