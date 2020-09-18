Home

C Waterhouse & Sons (Burwash)
High Street
Burwash, Sussex TN19 7ET
01435 882219
David Smith Notice
SMITH David Died peacefully at home in Battle on 5th September, aged 90.
Immensely loved husband of Janet, father of Alison, Edward, Richard and Anna, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
Widely respected farmer in Etchingham, long serving magistrate and a true gentleman.
A private funeral at
Wealden Crematorium on
28th September 2020.
Donations may be made to
St Michael's Hospice via
C Waterhouse & Sons www.cwaterhouseandsons.co.uk.
There will be a webcast available of the service, for further details please contact either the family directly or
the funeral directors.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 18, 2020
