SMITH David Died peacefully at home in Battle on 5th September, aged 90.
Immensely loved husband of Janet, father of Alison, Edward, Richard and Anna, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
Widely respected farmer in Etchingham, long serving magistrate and a true gentleman.
A private funeral at
Wealden Crematorium on
28th September 2020.
Donations may be made to
St Michael's Hospice via
C Waterhouse & Sons www.cwaterhouseandsons.co.uk.
There will be a webcast available of the service, for further details please contact either the family directly or
the funeral directors.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 18, 2020