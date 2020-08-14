Home

WILLIAMS David Passed away peacefully on
26th July 2020 at home with his family.
Loving wife Gina, daughters Karen & Louise. Grandsons Nico, Ryan, Josha, Oscar and great grandson Archie.
He worked for forty years for
Rother District Council in various roles.
Since retirement he assisted his wife running Hastings and St Leonards Community Help Project.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 20th August at
Hastings Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Kent Air Ambulance.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 14, 2020
