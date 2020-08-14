|
|
|
HOUNSELL Deidre
(Dee) Passed away peacefully
on 8th August 2020, aged 87.
Much loved wife, mother, sister,
granny and great granny
who will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service will be held
on Thursday 27th August 2020
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers would
be greatly received for St Michael's Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support (Bexhill) via the funeral director
Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
Audley House, 1 Albert Road,
Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG,
Tel - 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 14, 2020