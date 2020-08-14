Home

Deidre Hounsell

Deidre Hounsell Notice
HOUNSELL Deidre
(Dee) Passed away peacefully
on 8th August 2020, aged 87.
Much loved wife, mother, sister,
granny and great granny
who will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service will be held
on Thursday 27th August 2020
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers would
be greatly received for St Michael's Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support (Bexhill) via the funeral director
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 14, 2020
