Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deirdre Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deirdre Palmer

Notice Condolences

Deirdre Palmer Notice
PALMER Deirdre Ann (Dee) Peacefully on 23rd November 2020 at St Michael's Hospice, St Leonards-on-Sea.
Dee will be very sadly missed by her daughter Sharon, son Warren, family and very many friends.
Due to current restrictions her Funeral Service will be by invitation only.
Donations in Dee's memory for St Michael's Hospice or, The National Heart and Lung Institute Foundation may be sent to Ewan Walder Funeral Services, 2 Bixlea Parade, Little Common Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 4SD.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -