PALMER Deirdre Ann (Dee) Peacefully on 23rd November 2020 at St Michael's Hospice, St Leonards-on-Sea.
Dee will be very sadly missed by her daughter Sharon, son Warren, family and very many friends.
Due to current restrictions her Funeral Service will be by invitation only.
Donations in Dee's memory for St Michael's Hospice or, The National Heart and Lung Institute Foundation may be sent to Ewan Walder Funeral Services, 2 Bixlea Parade, Little Common Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 4SD.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 27, 2020