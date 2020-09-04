|
Smith Dennis John Died peacefully aged 82, on the 19th August 2020. He was married to Marion, with whom he had 4 sons, Nathan, Julian, Jamie and Berwick.
Dennis was born in Sevenoaks but moved to Hastings in 1982 where he lived for the last 38 years.
He was a long serving Governor of Hollington Infant and Junior Schools.
Throughout his life he was a keen cricketer - playing cricket for East Sussex Ramblers before retiring from the game at 63.
He played bowls for the Observer Bowls club and the Falaise Indoor Bowls club, where he met his partner later in life Dee, and through his various activities, made a lasting contribution to the Hastings bowls scene.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 4, 2020