|
|
|
NASSY-CORNELIUS
Denny-Rae
Aged 7, born in Hastings on the
28th November 2012, passed over
on the 7th September 2020 at
St. George?s Hospital, Tooting,
after losing his 5 year battle with Leukaemia.
Whilst Denny's time here was short,
his impact was huge.
He has left a mark on many that can never be erased.
He will always be remembered for being the local
superhero that brought communities together.
His special powers helping others to appreciate what
they have, and to love one another above all else.
He leaves behind a huge extended family
in Hastings and London.
Mum, Dad, Nan, Grandad, Brothers, Sisters,
Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
He joins his Cousin Ella and all the other babies
built for greater things than here.
Forever loved and missed.
The funeral will be held at Hastings Crematorium
on the 5th October at 2.30pm.
Due to Covid restrictions, immediate family by invite
only are able to attend the crematorium.
Denny was a local ambassador for love and kindness in
this town and because of that, has many people that
want to be part of the celebration of his life.
We have arranged for Denny and his carriage
to circle the town so that anyone that wants
to be part of Denny's day can be.
Denny's carriage will leave Langham Road
at 1pm and arrive at Morrisons,
Queens Road, around 1.15 pm.
From here the conductor will get out and
walk in front of the carriage all the way
down Queens Road onto the seafront,
and all the way along the seafront to the Bourne.
We will stop here for a few minutes.
The conductor will get back in and we shall drive up
Old London Road, along the ridge to the crematorium.
If you want to celebrate Denny's life with him, please
join him along the route, walk with him, throw flowers,
let off balloons, play his songs, whatever you see fit.
Whilst it is very sad for us, we want this day to
represent Denny, so please make it colourful.
Instead of flowers we would like donations
to be given to a local child to help him and
his family during their fight. James Wood is
a member of Hastings Wanderers Football Club,
the club Denny's brother Buddy plays for.
The club raised a lot of money for Denny and have
supported us throughout, this is what Denny would
have wanted, to keep spreading love and kindness.
If you want to donate please go to:
https://gf.me/u/ytba6w
A story of a local Superhero.
Denny our Superhero,
He wears a cloak of green,
The bravest boy you have ever seen,
He had his likes and favourite foods,
you might hear him shout
?Calm down mum darling,
get the ham sandwiches out ?
His superpower of love and bringing people together,
generating so much, that it lasts forever.
Now sitting in Heaven with three little birds by his side,
if you listen carefully you might hear him say
?Don?t worry everyone, I?m alright?
(Written by Sharon Cornelius
-Denny's Great Aunt)
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 25, 2020