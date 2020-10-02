|
|
|
Boots Derek Passed away peacefully on
24th September, aged 90, at home.
Beloved husband to Margaret,
father to Gary, Kevin, Donna and Kali, grandfather to Kelli, Hollie, Krystina, Lisa, Adam and Mia, great grandfather to Crystal, Kaia, Skye and George.
A great sportsman of his time,
tagged "the Stanley Matthews of Hollington United". A well known cricketer and table tennis player.
Private funeral.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Kipling Ward c/o and any enquiries to Douglas Mercer
Tel: 01424 421805.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 2, 2020