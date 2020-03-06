|
|
|
ISTED Derek Passed away peacefully on
26th February 2020 aged 91.
Beloved husband of Pauline,
father of Keith and Julie, father-in-law of Jos and Steve, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed. With grateful thanks to
the staff at Conquest Hospital.
Funeral service will be held at
All Saints Church, Sidley on
Friday 20th March at 10.00am.
All welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished,
can be made to Air Ambulance
Kent Surrey Sussex.
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 6, 2020