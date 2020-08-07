|
OAKLEY Derek Leonard Passed away peacefully
at home on Tuesday 28th
July 2020, aged 86.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Rosina.
Loving Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather, he will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Bures on Monday 17th August 2020 at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, made payable to either MND Association Colchester Group or
St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o Colne Valley Funeral Service,
47 High Street, Halstead CO9 2JD.
