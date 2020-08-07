Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Oakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Oakley

Notice Condolences

Derek Oakley Notice
OAKLEY Derek Leonard Passed away peacefully
at home on Tuesday 28th
July 2020, aged 86.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Rosina.
Loving Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather, he will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Bures on Monday 17th August 2020 at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, made payable to either MND Association Colchester Group or
St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o Colne Valley Funeral Service,
47 High Street, Halstead CO9 2JD.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -