|
|
|
Corbett Dorothy Sadly passed away on
13th March 2020 aged 81.
Beloved mother to Steve, Jacqui and Gill, grandmother to
Abi, Alice, Frazer, Jon and Sophie,
great-grandmother to Arthur and Hugh, she will be greatly missed by all of her family and her many friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Hastings Crematorium on
27th March 2020 at 10.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations for St Michael's Hospice in memory of Dorothy may be sent to
Douglas Mercer and Son,
29 Sedlescombe Road North,
St Leonards on Sea, TN37 7DA 421805
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 20, 2020