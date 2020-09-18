|
CHENERY Edna Mary Passed away peacefully, on the
6th September, 2020, aged 95 years.
Much loved wife to the late Fred, both of whom were long term employees of
FJ Parsons. Mother to Robert and Trevor, mother-in-law to Elaine and Denise, grandmother to Simone, Matthew and Steven and great-grandmother to Jack and Max. Edna's funeral service to be held at 10.30 am, on Monday, 21st September at Hasting Crematorium. Family flowers only or donations to the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust via the funeral directors Douglas Mercer & Son, 29 Sedlescombe Road North,
St Leonards-On-Sea, TN37 7DA.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 18, 2020