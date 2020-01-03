Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Echlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Echlin

Notice Condolences

Edward Echlin Notice
ECHLIN Dr Edward Patrick Died peacefully on
23rd December 2019
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara.
Funeral Mass to be held at
St Martha's Catholic Church,
Little Common on
Wednesday 15th January at 12.30pm.
(followed by refreshments
in the church hall.)
No flowers by request; donations for The League of Friends of the
Bexhill Hospital or Green Christian
may be sent to Arthur C. Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG or visit
www.edward-echlin.muchloved.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -