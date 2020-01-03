|
ECHLIN Dr Edward Patrick Died peacefully on
23rd December 2019
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara.
Funeral Mass to be held at
St Martha's Catholic Church,
Little Common on
Wednesday 15th January at 12.30pm.
(followed by refreshments
in the church hall.)
No flowers by request; donations for The League of Friends of the
Bexhill Hospital or Green Christian
may be sent to Arthur C. Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG or visit
www.edward-echlin.muchloved.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 3, 2020