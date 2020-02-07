Home

ROUT Edythe Mary (Mary) Passed away peacefully at the Normanhurst Care Home,
Bexhill-on-Sea on Wednesday
22nd January 2020, aged 103.
Mary will be missed by her step daughter Gillian and husband Alan, step son Stephen and wife Sandra, and step grandchildren Claire, Adam and Nathan. Mary was a loving wife,
step mother, step grandmother and good friend to many people.
The funeral service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th February 2020
at 1:30pm.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
