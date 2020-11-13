Home

Funnell (Née Hession)
Eileen Mary Died unexpectedly but
peacefully at her care home
in Colchester aged 90.
Beloved wife to the
late Ronald Leslie Funnell.
An outstanding Mother to her 5 children and a very special Grandmother.
Please remember her in your prayers.
A private family funeral will take place.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK may
be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk
All enquiries to
Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway,
8 Villa Road, Stanway, Colchester, Essex, CO3 0PU. Tel: 01206 489212
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 13, 2020
