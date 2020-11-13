|
Funnell (Née Hession)
Eileen Mary Died unexpectedly but
peacefully at her care home
in Colchester aged 90.
Beloved wife to the
late Ronald Leslie Funnell.
An outstanding Mother to her 5 children and a very special Grandmother.
Please remember her in your prayers.
A private family funeral will take place.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK may
be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk
All enquiries to
Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway,
8 Villa Road, Stanway, Colchester, Essex, CO3 0PU. Tel: 01206 489212
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 13, 2020