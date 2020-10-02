|
|
|
Shanahan Eileen Laura 87 years, passed away peacefully with her family on 17th September 2020.
Wonderful, deeply loved Mum,
Auntie, Nanny and Sister.
Quietly unconventional, funny and always grateful for life's blessings.
Her gentle counsel provided solace, love and encouragement for us all. She will be greatly missed by her family.
A private funeral service will be held at St Mary Star of the Sea Church on the 2nd of October.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: https://www.littlegate.org.uk/get-involved/donate-now/
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 2, 2020