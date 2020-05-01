Home

THOMAS Eileen Edith
(nee Crouch) Passed away peacefully
at the Conquest Hospital on 22nd April 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Leonard,
now reunited.
Dearly loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend,
will be remembered and missed by all.

Funeral service for immediate family to be held on 6th May 2020 at
Hastings Crematorium at 10:15am.
Family and friends will be invited at a later date to celebrate Eileen's life.

Donations on behalf of St Michaels Hospice and the Air Ambulance
may be made to
Douglas Mercer & Sons
Funeral Directors. Tel. 01424 421805
Published in Hastings Observer on May 1, 2020
