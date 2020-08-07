Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Ernest Harris Notice
HARRIS Ernest George Passed away peacefully on
30 July 2020, aged 84, after a short illness, bravely borne. For 60 years
the much loved husband of Connie, loving father to Robert and Julie and
father-in-law Paul and doting grandad to Connor. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service on
18 August 2020. The cortege will process via Egerton Road and
Brockley Road at approx 11.05am for those who wish to offer their respects.
Family flowers only. Donations to
St Michael's Hospice, Hastings or
The British Heart Foundation, c/o
A C Towner Ltd, Audley House, 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG,
or ernestharris.muchloved.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 7, 2020
