HILLS Ernest John John passed away peacefully on
13th January 2020, aged 93 years.
Widower of Peggy, and a dearly loved dad, grandad and great grandad.
He will be deeply missed by
family and friends.
Funeral service Wednesday
12th February, 2.00pm at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Hide Hollow, Eastbourne, BN23 8AE.
Family flowers only please; donations
if desired for St Michael's Hospice,
may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 24, 2020