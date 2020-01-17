Home

Skippings Ethel (aged 91) of Sidley,
sadly passed away peacefully at home on
Friday 10 January 2020.
Loving widow of Charlie Skippings and loved mum of Charles, Graham, Robert and Deborah (departed), and grandmother, great grandmother and recently great great grandmother. Greatly missed by the family and many friends. The funeral service will be held on 22 January at 4pm at Eastbourne Crematorium. A box will be available to receive donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation at the funeral.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
